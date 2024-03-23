UK News in Pictures

Teen Denies Murder Charge in Christmas Eve Stabbing Case

Severe Accident in Bersted: Woman Airlifted, Chichester Road Closed

Two Detained for Attempted Murder After Stabbing in Polegate

Peacehaven Park’s Teen Rape Case: Sussex Police Probe

East Sussex Fire Service Tackles Major Industrial Blaze

Severe Accident in Bersted: Woman Airlifted, Chichester Road Closed

Severe Accident in Bersted: Woman Airlifted, Chichester Road Closed

NHS ambulance with emergency contact numbers.

Emergency teams are currently at the scene of a severe accident in Bersted. This morning (19 March) at approximately 6:40 am, authorities were notified of an incident on Chichester Road involving a car striking a woman.

She has been transported by air ambulance to a hospital, sustaining significant injuries. Chichester Road is presently shut, and motorists are encouraged to seek alternate pathways.

If you have any information or video related to this incident, please reach out to Sussex Police online or dial 101, mentioning Operation Kinsale.

