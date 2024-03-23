Emergency teams are currently at the scene of a severe accident in Bersted. This morning (19 March) at approximately 6:40 am, authorities were notified of an incident on Chichester Road involving a car striking a woman.
She has been transported by air ambulance to a hospital, sustaining significant injuries. Chichester Road is presently shut, and motorists are encouraged to seek alternate pathways.
If you have any information or video related to this incident, please reach out to Sussex Police online or dial 101, mentioning Operation Kinsale.