Social Media Reports Suggest Stabbing at The Level in Brighton

Emergency services responded to The Level in Brighton late Thursday afternoon following reports of an altercation. Unconfirmed reports circulating on social media suggest that a man may have been stabbed during the incident.
Video footage from the scene shows one person being taken to the hospital by land ambulance, while the Kent, Surrey & Sussex (KSS) Air Ambulance was seen hovering nearby, ready to assist if needed.
Sussex Police have been approached for comment, and further details are expected as the situation develops. Stay tuned for updates.