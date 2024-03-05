Southwick Teenager Convicted of Murder in Harrowing Daylight Attack

A 16-year-old boy from Southwick has been convicted of murder following a harrowing incident that led to the death of 17-year-old Mustafa Momand. The tragic event unfolded on Queens Road in broad daylight on October 5, 2023, around 5 pm.

The young defendant, whose identity is protected due to legal age restrictions, stood trial at Brighton Crown Court, where a jury delivered a unanimous verdict, finding him guilty of murder. The court also found him guilty of a separate charge where he threatened another Southwick man, Stephen Slark, with a machete outside Portslade station months before the fatal stabbing. However, he was acquitted of allegations that he had threatened Mr. Slark with a hammer in a different incident.

The case was presided over by Sir Adam Constable who announced that the sentencing for the teenager would take place on Thursday, May 2.

The victim, Mustafa Momand, was quickly attended to by emergency services and rushed to the Royal Sussex County Hospital following the stabbing. Despite the best efforts of medical personnel, Mustafa died of his injuries.