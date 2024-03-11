St Leonards residents are being called upon by the local police force to aid in the investigation of a recent burglary that resulted in the theft of a unique watch. The incident, which took place in the serene Chatfield Close area, unfolded during daylight hours between 11 am and 2 pm on January 11, leaving the community on high alert.

The stolen item, a watch of significant rarity and value, is at the centre of the police’s ongoing investigation. To expedite the recovery of the stolen property and capture the culprits, authorities have released images of the stolen watch, hoping that it may trigger recognition among the public or reveal its possible sale.

The police are urging anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the rare watch or any details about the burglary to come forward. Community members can assist by contacting the police through their online portal or by phone at 101, referencing serial number 872 of 11/01.