Star-studded Lineup for Carl Cox’s Birthday Bash On The Beach

Kerri Chandler, Josh Wink, Nic Fanciulli Among Stars at Carl Cox’s Birthday Event

Legendary DJ Carl Cox is set to make a grand return to Brighton Beach for an electrifying summer celebration in honour of his birthday on Saturday, July 27th. The much-anticipated event, dubbed ‘On The Beach,’ boasts an impressive lineup featuring renowned artists Alan Fitzpatrick, The Blessed Madonna, Kerri Chandler, Josh Wink, Nic Fanciulli, KeeQ, and James Haskell, promising an unforgettable day of music and festivities.

Photo – Carl Cox “On the Beach”

Fans of electronic music can look forward to experiencing an array of genres and styles, as each artist brings their unique sound to the vibrant shores of Brighton. The event marks a special occasion for Carl Cox, who has chosen to celebrate his birthday among fans and fellow musicians in a spectacular beachfront setting.

Tickets for this must-attend summer party are now available for purchase at www.carlcoxbrighton.com. With such a stellar lineup and the scenic backdrop of Brighton Beach, this event is expected to draw a large crowd of music lovers and party-goers from across the UK and beyond. Attendees are encouraged to secure their tickets early to avoid missing out on what promises to be one of the highlights of the summer music calendar.