Suspect Sought in Connection with Hastings Assault

Sussex Police are appealing for information after a serious assault on a woman in Hastings. The incident occurred after a woman in her 30s met a man in the town at around 6.30 pm on 12 June. The two then visited Yates on Robertson Street before returning to a property in St Leonards in the early hours of 13 June.

At the St Leonards address, the woman reported being subjected to a significant assault, which resulted in both internal and external injuries. The suspect is believed to have been captured on CCTV footage at Yates, and police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying him.

Officers believe this man may have crucial information that could aid their investigation. Anyone who recognises the individual or has any relevant information is urged to contact Sussex Police online or via 101, quoting serial 58 of 13/06.