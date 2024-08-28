Sussex Police Appeal for Witnesses After Crawley Stabbing Incident

Sussex Police are urgently appealing for witnesses following a violent stabbing incident in Crawley during the early hours of 25 August.

Officers were called to Creaseys Drive at approximately 3.30am after receiving reports of a robbery involving three men. The 20-year-old local victim was not only robbed but also suffered stab wounds to his arm and leg during the attack.

The victim was swiftly taken to the hospital for treatment and has since been discharged. Chief Inspector Pauline Lane, District Commander for Crawley, described the incident as “shocking and violent,” emphasizing the distress it has caused the victim and his family.

“This was a shocking and violent incident which took place in the middle of the night,” said Chief Inspector Lane. “Fortunately, the victim will make a full recovery, but this is a distressing time for him and his family.”

She added, “We are urgently appealing to those who were in the area at the time and those who could help identify the suspects involved.”

Police are asking anyone with information, dashcam footage, doorbell recordings, or CCTV from the area to come forward. Those with relevant details are encouraged to contact Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting serial 175 of 25/08.