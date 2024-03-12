Recent reports have emerged about a man in a silver Nissan Micra who has been approaching children in the Sompting and North Lancing areas, causing concern among local residents. Sussex Police are actively investigating these incidents, linking several reports from the past week.

Inspector Sharon Sawyer said: “We know that this is extremely distressing and alarming for the local community and a thorough investigation is underway. We are working extremely hard to locate the suspect and I would urge anyone who has any information or has seen suspicious behaviour in this area to get in touch.”

Witnesses or anyone with any information can contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting serial 453 of 02/03.

Alternatively, information can be passed to police anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.