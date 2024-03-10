In a recent development, Sussex Police are urgently calling for public assistance in relation to alleged sexual offenses that took place at the now-demolished St Wilfrid’s School in Seaford. These allegations stem from a distressing report by a former pupil, claiming he was sexually assaulted during his time at the school in the 1970s and 1980s.

The investigation has progressed, with a suspect being identified, leading to an 85-year-old man participating in a voluntary police interview while further investigations are ongoing.

Authorities are keen to gather more information and are reaching out to individuals who were connected to St Wilfrid’s School during the specified decades. Whether you were a student, staff member, or associated with the school in any capacity during the 1970s and 1980s, your input could be vital to the investigation.

If you have any information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, you are encouraged to come forward. You can contact the police online or call 101, referencing the case with the number 47230002158. Your cooperation could be crucial in uncovering the truth and ensuring justice is served.