 Teen Arrested After Stabbing Incident at Crawley’s Three Bridges Railway Station

SUSSEX

Teen Arrested After Stabbing Incident at Crawley’s Three Bridges Railway Station

Emergency services rushed to Three Bridges Railway Station on Haslett Avenue East, Crawley, after receiving reports of a man found with a stab wound on Wednesday, 28th August, at approximately 3:25 PM.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was immediately taken to hospital. Thankfully, medical professionals have confirmed that his injuries are not life-threatening.

In connection with the incident, Sussex Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy from Bognor on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. The suspect remains in custody as investigations continue.

Sussex Police have launched an appeal for witnesses and anyone with information about the incident is urged to come forward. Reports can be made online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 819 of 28/08.

This incident highlights ongoing concerns about knife crime in the area, and police are working diligently to ensure the safety of the community.

