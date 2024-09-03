 Teen Charged with Murder Following Fatal Stabbing in Hailsham

UK News in Pictures

Person Dies Following Incident Near Gravesend Train Station

Man Sentenced to Indefinite Hospital Order for Attacks in Burnley and Lancashire

Teenage Rapist Sentenced to 10 Years for Attacks on Four Girls

Arrest Made After ‘Serious Assault’ at Dagenham Pub on Wood Lane

Man Charged with Murder of Cheltenham Woman

Teen Charged with Murder Following Fatal Stabbing in Hailsham

Teen Charged with Murder Following Fatal Stabbing in Hailsham

written by Home Of Uk News In Picturesuknip247
Family Launches Gofundme To Honor Billy Ripley, 20, Who Was Tragically Murdered In Hailsham

Yesterday evening (1 September), the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) authorised a charge of murder against a 17-year-old male from Hellingly. The charge follows the tragic death of 20-year-old Billy Ripley, who was fatally wounded in Vicarage Field, Hailsham, on Thursday, 29 August, at around 6:20 PM.

Despite the swift response of paramedics, Mr Ripley was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has also been charged with possession of a bladed article in a public place. He remains remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 2 September.

In addition to this charge, a 20-year-old man from Hailsham was arrested on Sunday, 1 September, on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. He remains in police custody as the investigation continues. On Friday, 30 August, a 21-year-old woman from Hailsham was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender; she has since been released on conditional bail until 30 November.

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Campbell, the Senior Investigating Officer, commented on the incident: “This has been a hugely distressing event, not only for the family and friends of Billy Ripley but also for the wider community. I would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding as our officers have conducted enquiries in the local area.”

DCI Campbell added, “Our officers will remain on patrol for reassurance. In the meantime, I urge anyone who can assist us in our investigation to please come forward. You can upload any information directly to our Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) or by following the QR code below.”

The investigation remains ongoing, and police continue to appeal for any witnesses or anyone with relevant information to come forward.

