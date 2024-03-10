UK News in Pictures

The Unsolved Mystery: Georgina Gharsallah’s Tragic Vanishing

Woman with top knot hairstyle and subtle makeup.

Six years ago, on March 7th, 2018, Georgina Gharsallah vanished without a trace from the town of Worthing, West Sussex. Despite extensive searches and ongoing police investigations, her whereabouts remain unknown, leaving her family and the community heartbroken and desperate for answers.

Georgina’s disappearance has united the community, with people from all corners coming together to support her family and aid in the search efforts. Sussex Police have also been actively investigating the case, but to date, they have not been able to determine what happened to the young woman.

As the six-year anniversary of Georgina’s disappearance passes, her family and the community are once again reminded of the tragedy that has impacted their lives. They continue to keep her memory alive by sharing her story and urging anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Superintendent Andy Wolstenholme, who is leading the police investigation into Georgina’s disappearance, said: “We are as committed today as we were on day one to finding out what happened to Georgina.

“My team and I remain ready to investigate any viable lines of enquiry that come in and we can only do that with information from the public, so I would urge anyone with information to call into the police or call into Crimestoppers with that information.

“Five years is a really long time. People may have moved away from Worthing and then come back, or after this long period of time when perhaps they weren’t able to speak to the police before, they might feel ready and able to do so now.

“If that is the case we’re ready to hear from you, we want to hear from you, we’ll listen to what you say and we will follow up all viable lines of enquiry that come into us.”

Georgina was last seen in Clifton Food and Wine on Clifton Road, Worthing, on the morning of 7 March 2018.

There is a possible sighting of Georgina later that same day crossing Chapel Road in Worthing town centre with another woman, but despite extensive enquiries and appeals for information, it’s not been possible to categorically confirm the identity of either woman. Police continue to appeal for information in relation to the footage and ask anyone who recognises either of the women to come forward.

In August 2019, Georgina’s disappearance was recorded as a homicide and Crimestoppers are offering a £20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible.

Det. Supt Wolstenholme added: “We know Georgina is a much-loved mother, sister, and daughter and it’s hugely out of character for her to be out of touch with her family for such a long time.

“When you consider how long it has been, and the fact we’ve not been able to find any evidence of Georgina being active on her phone or bank accounts or had any physical sightings of her, we have to consider the possibility she’s come to harm, possibly at the hands of someone else.

“Recording the case as a homicide isn’t meant to take away hope of finding Georgina safe – and no one would be happier to be proved wrong than myself – but so that we could be open, honest and transparent about what it was we thought we were investigating and what we were deploying our resources to.”

The investigation into Georgina’s disappearance remains open and ongoing and anyone who has information relating to the case – no matter how small or insignificant they think it might be – is asked to report it to police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Pavo.

Information can also be passed anonymously to the investigation team via the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111. Both options are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Det Supt Wolstenholme said: “All missing people, regardless of the circumstances and regardless of their lifestyle or personal choices, are somebody’s son or daughter. Our investigation’s priority is to get to the truth of what happened to Georgina and bring a conclusion to all of these years of waiting for her mother Andrea and for her wider family and friends.

“In the same way that our investigation has continued for five years and will continue beyond, I know that Andrea’s campaign won’t stop until she’s got those answers that she needs about what happened to her daughter.

“Georgina deserves to be found and brought home, and her family deserve peace of mind in knowing what happened to her.”

