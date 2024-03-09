Traffic Chaos in Peacehaven Following Car and Motorcycle Collision

This morning, Peacehaven in East Sussex experienced significant traffic chaos following a road traffic collision on the A259, exacerbating existing delays due to roadworks in nearby Saltdean and Peacehaven. The incident involved a car and a motorcycle, leading to emergency responses from ESFRS, SECAmb, and Sussex Police.

The motorcycle rider was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries following the collision. In response, authorities closed the A259 to facilitate emergency services and vehicle recovery, causing traffic to be diverted through local back streets, which brought the area to a standstill.

After several hours, the road was reopened, easing the traffic congestion. A Sussex Police spokesperson provided details on the incident: “Police responded to a report of a collision between a car and a motorcycle on the A259 in Peacehaven at around 8am on Thursday 7 March. The motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. We are appealing to anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward and report it online or call 101, quoting incident 200 of 07/03.”

A spokesperson for ESFRS said “We were called on 7 March 2024 at 08.06 am to South Coast Road A259, Peacehaven.

There had been a road traffic collision between a car and a motorcycle.

One fire engine was sent from Newhaven. Crews liaised with the Police and Ambulance. No one was trapped.

The area was made safe and one person was handed into the care of the ambulance crews.”