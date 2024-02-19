Trial Begins for 16-Year-Old in Brighton Murder Case

A complex legal battle unfolds as a young defendant pleads not guilty to murder and multiple assault charges

In a case that has captured the attention of Brighton and surrounding communities, a 16-year-old boy from Southwick is set to stand trial today, February 19th, at Brighton Crown Court for the murder of 17-year-old Mostafa Momand. The trial, presided over by High Court judge Mr Justice Adam Constable, comes after the defendant pleaded not guilty to all charges in a previous court appearance via video link at Lewes Crown Court on December 15th.

17-year-old Mustafa Momand

Alongside the accusation of murder, related to the fatal stabbing of Mostafa Momand on Queen’s Road, Brighton, on October 5th, the teenager is also facing charges for allegedly threatening an individual named Steven Slark with a machete and a hammer in separate incidents in Hove and Southwick, respectively. Additionally, he is accused of possessing a knife on the same day of Momand’s tragic death.

These allegations have led to a complex case, underscoring a series of violent events that have shaken the local community. Judge Christine Laing, the honorary recorder of Brighton and Hove, has remanded the accused in custody ahead of what promises to be a closely watched trial.