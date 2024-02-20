UK News in Pictures

Sussex Car Thief Jack Winstanley Troubled Journey: From Reprieve to Jailhouse Justice

Home SUSSEX Trio Involved in ‘Tony’ Cocaine Line Sentenced in Major UK Police Success

Trio Involved in ‘Tony’ Cocaine Line Sentenced in Major UK Police Success

Three men's portrait compilation image.

Trio Behind “Tony” Cocaine Line Sentenced

Jonid Cufaj, Julian Cufaj, and Urim Peraj have been sentenced for their roles in the “Tony” cocaine distribution network, which ran from Essex to Eastbourne, marking a significant crackdown on drug distribution networks by UK police forces.

This sentencing at Lewes Crown Court on January 31 is a key achievement in the ongoing efforts to tackle the distribution of class A drugs in Eastbourne. The investigation that led to the arrests of Jonid, Julian, and Urim showcased the dedication of police forces to fight drug-related crime within communities.

Chief Inspector Di Lewis praised the collaborative effort involving Essex Police, the Metropolitan Police, and Sussex’s Neighbourhood Enforcement Team, which was instrumental in bringing down the “Tony” drug line. This operation was part of wider initiatives, including Project Adder and Operation Orochi, aimed at cutting off County Lines drug operations that significantly impact local communities.

The investigation revealed how the Cufaj brothers coordinated the supply chain, with Urim Peraj distributing in Eastbourne. The seizure of drugs and mobile phones was critical in securing convictions against the trio, demonstrating the police’s strategic approach to disrupting the drug supply networks.

Jonid Cufaj was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison for his involvement in supplying class A drugs, while Julian Cufaj and Urim Peraj also received significant sentences for their participation. This outcome sends a strong message about the consequences of engaging in drug trafficking.

