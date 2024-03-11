Unprovoked Assault on Seaside Road, Eastbourne: Suspect Apprehended

In a concerning incident last night, emergency services, including officers from Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECamb), were dispatched to Seaside Road, Eastbourne, following reports of an assault that occurred around 6:00 pm.

Upon arrival, they found a 50-year-old local man who had suffered serious injuries due to an unprovoked attack. The victim was promptly taken to the hospital, where his injuries were determined to be severe yet not life-threatening.

A quick response from the authorities led to the arrest of a 39-year-old man from Eastbourne, who is now facing charges of grievous bodily harm. The suspect is currently being held in custody, awaiting further investigation.

A spokesperson from Sussex Police provided a detailed account of the event, stating, “Police were called to reports of an unprovoked assault in Seaside Road, Eastbourne, at around 6:15 pm on Thursday (7 March). The victim – a 50-year-old man from Eastbourne – was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries. A 39-year-old man from Eastbourne was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remains in custody at this time. There is no threat to the wider public.”

Police are now appealing to the public for any witnesses or individuals with information regarding the assault to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation. Community members are urged to contact the police online or call 101, quoting the reference serial 1020 of 07/03, with any relevant details.