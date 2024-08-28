Vehicle Lodged Inside House After Crash Near Eastbourne Shopping Centre

This evening (24th August 2024), emergency services were mobilised to the exit of the Beacon Shopping Centre car park in Eastbourne following a serious incident where a car exited the car park and collided with a nearby house. The impact was significant, with the vehicle ending up 50% inside the property.

Emergency teams from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS), South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb), and Sussex Police promptly responded to the scene. As a result of the incident, the road has been closed to facilitate the safe recovery of the vehicle and to ensure the structural integrity of the building.

Early reports suggest that, fortunately, there have been no serious injuries. However, the situation is still developing, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.