 Vehicle Lodged Inside House After Crash Near Eastbourne Shopping Centre

By visiting our site, you agree to our privacy policy regarding cookies, tracking statistics, etc.

UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Two men arrested following fatal stabbing in Hackney of man riding Mobility Scooter

‘Good Guy in a Wheelchair’ Fatally Stabbed in Clapton Street Fight; Two Arrested

Vehicle Lodged Inside House After Crash Near Eastbourne Shopping Centre

Sussex Police Appeal for Witnesses After Crawley Stabbing Incident

Man in a Wheelchair Fatally Stabbed in Rushmore Road Incident; Two Arrested

Home SUSSEX Vehicle Lodged Inside House After Crash Near Eastbourne Shopping Centre

Vehicle Lodged Inside House After Crash Near Eastbourne Shopping Centre

written by Home Of Uk News In Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Vehicle Lodged Inside House After Crash Near Eastbourne Shopping Centre

This evening (24th August 2024), emergency services were mobilised to the exit of the Beacon Shopping Centre car park in Eastbourne following a serious incident where a car exited the car park and collided with a nearby house. The impact was significant, with the vehicle ending up 50% inside the property.

Emergency teams from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS), South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb), and Sussex Police promptly responded to the scene. As a result of the incident, the road has been closed to facilitate the safe recovery of the vehicle and to ensure the structural integrity of the building.

Early reports suggest that, fortunately, there have been no serious injuries. However, the situation is still developing, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Post Views: 0

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

READ NEXT:

Aldershot Road closed for collision investigation work
Former Grange Hill and The Bill Actor Dies Aged 60
Suspect package find in East Dulwich
Woman Sentenced for Attempting to Pervert the Course of Justice in Slavery Investigation
A teen who killed a man after he questioned why he was ‘on his strip’ has been sentenced to prison
Three Jailed for Violent Disorder in Southport
Two Delta Employees Killed and Another Injured in Tragic Incident at Atlanta Maintenance Facility
Breaking

Investigation into Dagenham Fire Likely to Be Protracted, Fire Commissioner Says

Apple Confirms iPhone 16 Launch Date with ‘It’s Glowtime’ Event
Boy, 15, Arrested After Two Teens Stabbed in Darnall, Sheffield
Former Metropolitan Police Officer Charged with £10,000 Blackmail Demand
Two Men Charged in Bradford House Fire Murders
Balcony Destroyed in Blackwall High-Rise Fire
Car Crashes Into Hannah’s Nail Bar in Blackheath Village
Breaking

Teenager Hospitalised After Incident on roof of Penge East Station

East Sussex Wildlife Rescue Reports Busy Bank Holiday Weekend with Over 185 Creatures Helped
Appeal Following Reported Robbery in Ramsgate
Serial Rapist Sentenced to 25 Years for Horrific Attacks in Portsmouth and Gosport
Man Fighting for His Life After Road Rage Incident in Bexleyheath
Controversial Decision by BTP Bosses to Close Most ‘X’ Accounts Sparks Criticism
96-Year-Old Woman Admits Causing Death of Pensioner in Tragic Car Crash
Police Officers Provide First Aid to Man Attacked on His Way Home from Notting Hill Carnival
Waddling Ducks Rescued from Busy Eastbourne Road in Uckfield
Breaking

Fatal Collision on Lordship Lane Prompts Police Investigation

Breaking

Motorcyclist Dies in Hereford Collision

Remembering Andre Bent: A Tragic Loss Five Years On
Government to Repeal Strikes Act in Bid to Reset Industrial Relations
Chaos at Notting Hill Carnival: Group of Youths Smash Bus Shelter While Twerking
Fundraiser Launched to Support Lucy Connolly in Legal Battle Over Social Media Post
Notting Hill Carnival: Three Stabbings, 90 Arrests Amid Celebrations
Man Jailed for Nine Years in Child Sexual Exploitation Case
Single Post Template

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Four Men Charged After Violent Assault in Maidstone
Shooting on Alexander Road, Enfield, Sparks Police Response
Notting Hill Carnival Marred by Violence and Hundreds of Arrests
Police Investigation Launched After Incidents in Birmingham
Police Seek Three Males in Connection with Pontefract Town Centre Assault
Information Sought on Man in Connection with Glastonbury Festival Sexual Assaults
Breaking

Firefighters Tackle Large Grass Fire at Spring Farm Park in Rainham