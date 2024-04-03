Violent Encounter in Portslade: Five Arrested, Three Wounded

In a disturbing incident this afternoon, five men have been taken into custody following a violent altercation in Portslade. Emergency responders were summoned to Station Road at approximately 2:15 pm after receiving reports of a fight among a group of people.

The clash, which is believed to have involved weapons, resulted in three men being rushed to the hospital. Two of the victims are reportedly in critical condition, while the third has sustained minor injuries. The nature of the confrontation and the types of weapons used have yet to be disclosed by the authorities.

In response to the incident, Sussex Police officers have launched a comprehensive search operation in the vicinity. Residents and visitors can expect an increased police presence as the investigation unfolds.

Chief Inspector Jim Smith said: “A fast-moving investigation is underway into this incident, but it is believed that all individuals involved are known to one another and there is no threat to the wider public.

“There is likely to be an increased police presence in the area for some time, and I would like to thank for the public for their patience and understanding while this is ongoing.

“Anyone with information is asked to report via our online form or via 101 quoting Operation Linden.”

