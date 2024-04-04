West Sussex Hit by Fake Cleaning Scams

Authorities are seeking public assistance after a series of fraudulent schemes surfaced in West Sussex. In Worthing, there have been 18 incidents, while the Arun and Bognor regions reported six, involving counterfeit traders demanding exorbitant fees for driveway and roof cleaning services.
Police have identified two flyers associated with these deceptive activities. If you possess any relevant details or have fallen victim to these scams, please reach out to Sussex Police online or dial 101 for assistance.
To verify the credibility of service providers, consult the Citizens Advice page: Verify a trader’s authenticity and establish trust – Citizens Advice.