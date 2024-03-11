Witness Appeal: Sexual Assault in Worthing, Sussex Police Report

Sussex Police are calling for witnesses following a sexual assault reported in an alleyway off Salvington Road, Worthing.
The distressing event occurred between 6.45 pm and 7.45 pm on January 28. Authorities are on the lookout for a man described as wearing a hood, a dark padded coat with a reflective patch, dark gym trousers, and a face-covering.
The police urge anyone with information or relevant footage to come forward and assist the investigation by contacting them online or calling 101, quoting serial 1063 of 28/01.”