 Witnesses Sought After Fatal Motorcycle Accident Near Camber

Witnesses Sought After Fatal Motorcycle Accident Near Camber

Witnesses Sought After Fatal Motorcycle Accident Near Camber

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a tragic fatal collision near Camber in East Sussex on Monday, August 12th.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Jury’s Gap Road, east of Camber, shortly after 12:20 pm, where a collision had occurred between a lorry and a motorcycle. Despite the efforts of the emergency responders, the motorcyclist, a 47-year-old man from Hythe, Kent, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

The lorry driver, a 46-year-old man from Romney Marsh, Kent, was unharmed in the incident.

The road was temporarily closed to allow officers to conduct their initial investigation at the scene, but it has since been reopened.

Sussex Police are now appealing to the public for any witnesses or anyone with relevant information to come forward. They are particularly interested in any CCTV, mobile phone, or dashcam footage that may have captured the vehicles in the area at the time of the collision.

Anyone with information is urged to report it to Sussex Police online or by emailing collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk, quoting Operation Rutherford.

