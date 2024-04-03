Woman Imprisoned for Disfiguring Man in Violent Assault

A woman has received a prison sentence for causing lasting facial harm to a man in Worthing.

The incident prompted a police response to Liverpool Road, near the Montague Centre, at around 2am on December 10, following an assault on a 43-year-old man.

Court proceedings revealed that Learna Wood used a Stanley knife to sever a portion of the man’s ear and inflicted a slash wound on his face.

On February 7, 47-year-old Wood, from Grange Road in Southwick, admitted to charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and carrying a knife in public.

Lewes Crown Court handed down a sentence of three years and six months in prison to Wood on March 27.

In addition to her sentence, Wood must pay a fine of £228.

Crime Investigator Mel Edwards said: “This was an unprovoked and horrendous assault which will leave the victim with permanent facial disfigurement as a result of the attack.

“It was an unnecessary attack and after appealing to the public, we were able to locate the suspect.

“Wood has been brought to justice and another dangerous offender is behind bars.”