Woman’s Death in Peacehaven Ruled as Non-Suspicious

Authorities no longer view the death of a woman in Peacehaven with suspicion. After a call concerning a woman experiencing a medical emergency at a residence on Skylark Avenue on Monday, March 25, emergency personnel arrived at the scene. Unfortunately, despite paramedics’ efforts, the woman, later identified as 39-year-old Amy Lloyd, was declared dead at the location. Her family has been notified and is receiving support from specialized officers.

Initially, a 40-year-old man was detained on allegations of murder and delivering a harmful substance. He was granted bail pending further investigation into the circumstances of Amy’s death. After comprehensive investigations, including an autopsy, it was determined that Amy’s death should not be considered suspicious. Consequently, the previously arrested man has been released without any charges.

Detective Inspector Mors Lambert said: “Our thoughts are very much with Amy’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“Amy’s death was initially treated as suspicious based on the information available to police at that time, however through further enquiries we no longer believe that to be the case.

“It’s important we conduct those enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding Amy’s death and I’d like to thank all of those people who provided information and supported our investigation. A file will now be prepared for the Coroner.”