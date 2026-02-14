Brave Croydon Firefighters Lead Mozambique Flood Rescue

Two Croydon firefighters have returned home after a heroic 10-day mission in Mozambique, battling devastating floods that wrecked homes and roads across the country.

Floods Wreak Havoc in Mozambique

Weeks of relentless rain caused catastrophic flooding across Mozambique, damaging health facilities and over 4,300 miles of roads in nine provinces. Thousands were left stranded, clinging to rooftops or trapped in isolated communities.

Firefighters Save Over 80 Lives

Sarah Mimnagh and Darren Emery joined a 36-strong International Search and Rescue (ISAR) team from Britain. Armed with rescue boats, drones, and specialist gear, they cleared debris, assessed flood zones, and conducted daring rescues.

More than 80 people were rescued from rooftops and floodwaters

3 tonnes of vital aid delivered to cut-off communities

Coordinated air drops and medical evacuations

“Over a 10-day period, our team carried out lifesaving operations in one of Mozambique’s worst flood crises. I could not be prouder of the team’s dedication and professionalism,” said Ian Simpson, London Fire Brigade’s UK ISAR coordinator.

Frontline Hero: Croydon’s Sarah Mimnagh

Leading firefighter Sarah Mimnagh described the mission’s tough reality:

“Many trapped were children, with hundreds stranded by rising waters. We conducted complex flood rescues, helped move healthcare teams, and ensured aid reached those most in need. Facing such devastation was humbling. Our thoughts remain with all affected by this tragedy.”

UK Support Praised by Government

Jenny Chapman MP, overseas development minister, praised the UK team’s efforts: