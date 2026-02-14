Kent Fire and Rescue raced to a blazing vehicle on the M20, London-bound, between junctions 8 and 9. Flames erupted just as rush hour was kicking in, causing panic and delays.

Firefighters Battle Blaze in Full Gear

Two fire engines slammed onto the scene. Crews slapped on breathing apparatus and unleashed high-pressure hose jets to tackle the inferno head-on. Their quick response prevented the fire from spreading.

One Person Rushed to the Hospital

Emergency services handed one injured individual to South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) paramedics for urgent medical care. The cause of the blaze remains a mystery and is under investigation.