ONE PERSON RUSHED TO HOSPITIAL Car Goes Up in Flames on M20 Near Ashford

Kent Fire and Rescue raced to a blazing vehicle on the M20, London-bound, between junctions...

Published: 8:30 pm February 14, 2026
Updated: 8:30 pm February 14, 2026
Bin Fire in Deal Quickly Extinguished by Kent Fire and Rescue

Kent Fire and Rescue raced to a blazing vehicle on the M20, London-bound, between junctions 8 and 9. Flames erupted just as rush hour was kicking in, causing panic and delays.

Firefighters Battle Blaze in Full Gear

Two fire engines slammed onto the scene. Crews slapped on breathing apparatus and unleashed high-pressure hose jets to tackle the inferno head-on. Their quick response prevented the fire from spreading.

One Person Rushed to the Hospital

Emergency services handed one injured individual to South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) paramedics for urgent medical care. The cause of the blaze remains a mystery and is under investigation.

