Tragedy on the A10 as two women die in a horror head-on collision between an Audi and a fuel tanker.

Deadly Smash Near Ely

Cambridgeshire Police are investigating a fatal crash that took place on the A10, between Littleport and Ely, at around 6.40pm on 12 February. The collision involved a huge HGV fuel tanker and an Audi on the single carriageway road near Chettisham.

The HGV veered off, ending up in a nearby field. The Audi was shoved nearly 100 metres further up the road.

Two Women Dead at Scene

The 25-year-old driver of the Audi and her 71-year-old front seat passenger, both from Littleport, died instantly at the scene. The HGV driver, a 40-year-old Basildon man, escaped injury but was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He has since been released on bail until 10 May while the probe continues.

Police Urge Witnesses to Come Forward

Cambridgeshire officers are hunting for dashcam footage and information from anyone who saw the crash or the vehicles beforehand.