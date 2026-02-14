A 64-year-old man has been locked up for four years over a historic rape that shocked Horsham.

Repeated Assaults at Motorway Service Station

Oslen Kelman, from Lambert Road, Lambeth, London, was found guilty of raping a woman in her 50s, who he knew, during the early 1990s. The brutal attack took place in a motorway service station toilet, one of several assaults over time.

Justice Served After Hung Jury

Kelman’s first trial in March 2025 ended without a verdict. But at his retrial at Lewes Crown Court, he was convicted for the motorway service station rape and cleared of two other charges. On 30 January, the judge sentenced him to four years behind bars.

Police Praise Victim’s Courage