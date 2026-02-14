Shock on Morning Commute

A 29-year-old man caught pleasuring himself on a morning train and caught red-handed has been locked up. Igor Borges, from Barnet, was jailed for one year and eight months after admitting to exposure and breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

Victim Spots Creepy Act in Window Reflection

The incident unfolded at around 9am on 1 September aboard a train from London Bridge to West Croydon. Borges sat opposite a woman passenger. She noticed him staring via the window reflection — then, horror, he started masturbating while looking right at her.

Despite seeing him, Borges carried on and even tried to hush her with a finger to his lips when she called 999. The woman moved seats but Borges followed, apologising as he trailed her through the carriage.

Passengers Step In, Police Hunt Begins

Other passengers heard her story and stopped Borges from trailing the victim further. He got off at West Croydon, but British Transport Police launched a swift investigation to track him down.

At Inner London Crown Court on 2 February, Borges was sentenced and ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for 10 years. He must also pay a victim surcharge as part of his punishment.