A 23-year-old man lost his life in a heartbreaking crash with a stationary police van in Liverpool yesterday afternoon.

High-Stakes Police Chase Ends in Disaster

The smash happened around 3.15pm on Back Falkner Street South during an active police operation. Merseyside Police tried to stop the man, who was riding an electrically assisted pedal cycle.

He came off his bike and slammed straight into a parked police van. Officers rushed to give first aid and CPR at the scene.

An ambulance arrived at 3.23pm and rushed him to the hospital, but he tragically died shortly after.

Investigation Underway as Police Offer Condolences

A post-mortem will determine the exact cause of death. Police have expressed deep condolences to the man’s family and urged the public not to spread rumours.

The force is fully cooperating with an independent investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).