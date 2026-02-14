Watch Live
  • Home
  • Travel

HIGH STAKES Tragic Crash in Liverpool: Man, 23, Dies After Colliding with Police Van

A 23-year-old man lost his life in a heartbreaking crash with a stationary police van...

Published: 8:19 pm February 14, 2026
Updated: 8:22 pm February 14, 2026
Huyton Stabbing Leaves Two Injured and Sparks Police Shooting: IOPC Launches Investigation

A 23-year-old man lost his life in a heartbreaking crash with a stationary police van in Liverpool yesterday afternoon.

High-Stakes Police Chase Ends in Disaster

The smash happened around 3.15pm on Back Falkner Street South during an active police operation. Merseyside Police tried to stop the man, who was riding an electrically assisted pedal cycle.

He came off his bike and slammed straight into a parked police van. Officers rushed to give first aid and CPR at the scene.

An ambulance arrived at 3.23pm and rushed him to the hospital, but he tragically died shortly after.

Investigation Underway as Police Offer Condolences

A post-mortem will determine the exact cause of death. Police have expressed deep condolences to the man’s family and urged the public not to spread rumours.

The force is fully cooperating with an independent investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :TravelUkUnited Kingdom

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

SNITCH ON DRUG CRIME Oxford Man Caged for Six Years Over Crack Cocaine Bust

Court News

Brave Croydon Firefighters Lead Mozambique Flood Rescue

Travel

UREGENT APPEAL Missing Woman Vanishes from Chatham

Missing Persons

TRAIN PERV BUSTED Masturbates in Front of Woman — Then Tries to Silence Her

Travel

EXCOP Ex-PC Caught Out: Gross Misconduct Proven at Charing Cross

Travel

BRING HIM HOME Missing Teen from Maidstone Feared Near Canterbury

Missing Persons

Two Bristol Men Jailed Over Shocking Cardiff Shotgun Attack on Teen

UK News

LORRY HORROR Road Closed, Police Swarm Thamesmead Lorry Horror on Eastern Way

UK News

BROTHELS BUSTED Man Busted for Running Two Brothels in Birmingham City Centre

UK News

LUCKY ESCAPE Drug Stop Turns Deadly Chase in Sudbury

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

ATTACKER JAILED Hero strangers stop savage hammer attack on ex-wife in Newcastle street

Court News

Hero strangers stop savage hammer attack on ex-wife in Newcastle street

Court News

JAILED FOR FATAL CRASH Young Driver Jailed for Fatal Crash That Killed Two and Injured Three

Court News

Young Driver Jailed for Fatal Crash That Killed Two and Injured Three

Court News

SET FOR TRIAL Man Denies Sexual Assault on Flight from Istanbul to Heathrow

Travel

Man Denies Sexual Assault on Flight from Istanbul to Heathrow

Travel
MORE FOR YOU

Former Odeon Cinema in Canterbury Catches Fire

Live News

Former Odeon Cinema in Canterbury Catches Fire

Live News
Met Office Forecasts First Snowfall of the Year as Autumn Sets In

BRACE FOR SNOW Six Inches Set to Blanket UK as Temperatures Plummet

World News
Met Office Forecasts First Snowfall of the Year as Autumn Sets In

Six Inches Set to Blanket UK as Temperatures Plummet

World News
Two People Have Been Charged Following The Death Of A 15 Month Old Child In South London In 2019

TRIO CHARGED Teen Charged with Murder After Fatal Feltham Stabbing

Court News
Two People Have Been Charged Following The Death Of A 15 Month Old Child In South London In 2019

Teen Charged with Murder After Fatal Feltham Stabbing

Court News
MORE FROM UKNIP

COUNTY LINES Brothers Locked Up for Eight Years Over Wolverhampton ‘Kash Line’ Drug Empire

US News

Brothers Locked Up for Eight Years Over Wolverhampton ‘Kash Line’ Drug Empire

US News

MORE CREWS HAVE BEEN SENT Derelict Building Blaze Sparks Urgent Warning in Canterbury

Live News

Derelict Building Blaze Sparks Urgent Warning in Canterbury

Live News

DANGEROUS PREDATOR Faith Leader Convicted of Nine Rapes After Lengthy Met Police Probe

Travel

Faith Leader Convicted of Nine Rapes After Lengthy Met Police Probe

Travel
Watch Live