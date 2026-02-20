Watch Live
STRUCK GOLD £1.8m Gold Bars Seized at Manchester Airport in Record Breaker

Greater Manchester Police have smashed their biggest-ever gold seizure. Last year, officers stopped a man...

Published: 10:06 am February 20, 2026
Updated: 10:06 am February 20, 2026

Greater Manchester Police have smashed their biggest-ever gold seizure. Last year, officers stopped a man at Manchester Airport carrying five gold bars worth a staggering £1.8 million in his hand luggage.

Gold Confiscated Over Crime Links

The 15kg haul was seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act after suspicions it was tied to criminal activity. Following a thorough probe by GMP’s Economic and Cyber Crime Unit and Legal Services, the case went to Manchester Magistrates’ Court.

Big Win for GMP and Local Communities

On 19 February, the court granted GMP a forfeiture order for the full £1.81 million value of the bars. This marks the highest-value asset forfeiture ever secured by the force.

Half the cash will now boost local projects through GMP’s Asset Recovery Incentivisation Scheme (ARIS). The funds are earmarked for charities, community groups, and various initiatives across Greater Manchester.

