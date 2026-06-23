£10,000 Reward For Info On Brent Shooting Murder Of Simon Whyte

Police and Crimestoppers have launched a £10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Pierre Thompson, 41, wanted over the fatal shooting of Simon Whyte in Brent. The 55-year-old victim was shot dead on Harrow Road at the junction with West End Close, Stonebridge, on Friday 19 December 2025.

Fatal Brent Shooting

Simon Whyte died after being shot in a targeted incident that has left the local community shocked. Officers are actively hunting for Pierre Thompson in connection with the murder.

Manhunt Underway

The Metropolitan Police have appealed for anyone with information about Thompson’s whereabouts to come forward. His last known location is West London.

Crimestoppers Reward

To assist the investigation, Crimestoppers is offering up to £10,000 for anonymous tips that lead directly to an arrest. The charity stressed that informants do not need to speak to police directly.

How To Help

Members of the public can provide information by calling Crimestoppers free anytime on 0800 555 111 or completing the secure online form via the Crimestoppers website.