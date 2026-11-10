Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a 26-year-old man in Peckham have named a man they want to trace, with a £10,000 reward offered for information that helps bring those responsible to justice.

The Metropolitan Police are appealing for help locating Musa Sillah, 23, from Walworth, who is believed to have fled Britain following the murder of Rohan Trotman in June 2023.

Investigators believe Sillah may be in The Gambia, although he also has links to Spain and Germany.

The renewed appeal comes more than three years after Rohan was stabbed to death in Nunhead Green, south-east London.

One man has already been jailed for murder, but detectives believe other people may have information that could help identify and locate additional individuals involved in the attack.

Rohan Trotman Stabbed to Death in Nunhead Green

Rohan was fatally stabbed in Nunhead Green, Peckham, on 25 June 2023.

His death prompted an extensive Metropolitan Police murder investigation involving CCTV analysis, forensic examinations, house-to-house enquiries and witness interviews.

Detectives subsequently identified Yusuf Kallon, now 29, as being involved in the attack.

Kallon was convicted of murder in 2024 and sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 28 years.

However, the conviction did not bring the investigation to an end.

Police have continued pursuing further lines of enquiry in an effort to establish the involvement of others.

Detectives Name Musa Sillah as Man They Want to Trace

The Metropolitan Police have now publicly named Musa Sillah, 23, from Walworth, as someone detectives wish to speak to in connection with Rohan’s murder.

Sillah is believed to have left the United Kingdom following the fatal stabbing.

Investigators believe he may currently be in The Gambia and are also examining his possible connections to Spain and Germany.

Extensive efforts have been made to establish his whereabouts.

Police have not stated that Sillah has been charged or convicted in connection with the murder. He is being sought for questioning as part of the continuing investigation.

Detectives are urging anyone who knows where he is to come forward.

They have also appealed directly to Sillah to contact police.

Detective Says Search for Justice Will Continue

Detective Chief Inspector Lucie Card, who is leading the investigation, said the Metropolitan Police remained determined to secure justice for Rohan and his family.

“More than three years on from Rohan’s murder, our determination to secure justice for him and his family remains unwavering.

“While one man has been convicted for his role in the attack, our investigation continues and we believe there are people who have information that could help us identify and locate others involved.”

DCI Card said detectives had decided to name Sillah publicly following further enquiries.

“Following a number of enquiries, we have now taken the decision to name an individual we wish to speak with in connection with the investigation and are urging anyone who knows where he is, or who has any information about the circumstances surrounding Rohan’s murder, to come forward. We would also urge Sillah to contact police.”

She added that officers continued working closely with Rohan’s relatives.

Murder Victim’s Mother Makes Emotional Appeal

Rohan’s mother has urged anyone with information to break their silence, describing the pain of waiting more than three years for justice.

“Since the heartbreaking loss of our son in 2023, our family has been left waiting for justice. We have endured years of uncertainty and want to send a clear message. Our son’s life mattered, and his loss must not go unanswered.”

She called on people who may know something about the murder or the whereabouts of those investigators want to trace to contact police or Crimestoppers.

“We urge anyone with information that could help to come forward, either to the police or anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers. No piece of information is too small.

“Our family deserves justice, and those responsible must be held accountable.”

The family continues to receive support from officers investigating the killing.

Crimestoppers Offers £10,000 Reward

The independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £10,000 for information provided directly to the charity that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Rohan’s murder.

Mick Duthie, the charity’s Director of Operations, said the reward was intended to encourage people with potentially vital information to come forward.

“Rohan’s family have waited more than three years for justice and we believe there are people who may hold information that could help move this investigation forward.”

He added:

“Our reward offer is designed to encourage anyone with information about the murder or the whereabouts of Musa Sillah to contact our charity.”

Crimestoppers guarantees anonymity to people who provide information through its telephone line or online reporting service.

The charity does not require callers to provide their names or personal details.

How to Claim the £10,000 Reward

Anyone with information about Sillah’s whereabouts or Rohan’s murder can contact the Metropolitan Police on 101, quoting the investigation reference supplied by detectives.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

To qualify for the reward, information must be provided directly to Crimestoppers rather than to the police.

Anyone calling the charity must request a reward code during their initial contact.

People submitting information online must use the charity’s Keep in contact facility and request a reward code when making their first report.

The reward is subject to Crimestoppers’ conditions and is only payable where the information leads to the required arrest and conviction.

Police are urging anyone who may have information about the murder, the people involved or Sillah’s whereabouts to come forward, even if they believe the detail is insignificant.