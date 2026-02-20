Nearly a year after a brutal stabbing, police have named a man they want to question in connection with the killing of 33-year-old Dariusz Serafin.

Tragic Night at Hanwell Pub

On the evening of Monday, 10 February 2025, at around 10:15pm, emergency services rushed to a pub on Oaklands Road, Hanwell. A man had stumbled inside with serious knife wounds. Despite paramedics’ efforts, Dariusz Serafin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Hunt Siavosh Mohammad-Khani

Homicide detectives have spent months investigating. Now, they want to speak to 34-year-old Siavosh Mohammad-Khani. Police have released images and footage showing Mohammad-Khani on the day of the murder. The clip shows him at a garage in Marylebone with a black BMW X4 (registration HV67 RZP), believed to be the vehicle used by the killers.

How to Help Catch the Killer

A £10,000 Crimestoppers reward is on offer for information leading to Mohammad-Khani’s arrest and prosecution. Anyone with information should call 101 quoting CAD 7176/10FEB25 or visit the Major Incident Police Portal.