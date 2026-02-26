Greater Manchester Police struck big after pulling over a car in Bolton yesterday. Officers from the Tactical Vehicle Interception Unit uncovered a whopping £100,000 in cash hidden inside the vehicle.

Two Men Arrested Over Money Laundering

Two suspects, aged 21 and 41, were arrested on suspicion of money laundering. They remain in custody as police probe the source of the cash haul on Derby Street.

Operation Falcon Hits £3 Million Mark

The bust is part of Operation Falcon, a joint effort by GMP’s Serious Organised Crime Group and Specialist Operations targeting cash-based money laundering across Greater Manchester.

Detective Inspector James Coles said: “This seizure is just another example of the fantastic work that the team are carrying out as part of Operation Falcon.”

He added: “Since its inception, Operation Falcon has seized over £3 million, disrupting serious and organised crime. We’ll keep targeting offenders and reinvesting money back into our communities.”

