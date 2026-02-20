Man Stabbed to Death in Acocks Green

Crimestoppers is offering a £10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 22-year-old Zachariah Liburd. He is wanted in connection with the stabbing murder of 19-year-old Christopher Ikouara on 13 January.

The tragic attack happened at an address on Olton Boulevard East, Acocks Green, where Christopher was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Urge Public to Help Track Down Suspect

Detectives involved in the murder investigation want to speak to Zachariah Liburd urgently. Anyone with details that can help is urged to come forward.

How to Claim the Reward

To be eligible for the £10,000 reward, informers must contact Crimestoppers directly—not the police. Call 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org. Your tip could be vital in bringing justice for Christopher.