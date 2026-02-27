Old Bailey Trial Set for Autumn

A 13-year-old boy accused of stabbing two pupils in the neck and spraying a third with insect repellent at Kingsbury High School faced a grim first day in court as his father looked on. The trial is scheduled for later this year at the Old Bailey.

Chilling Attack in Brent School

The shocking incident unfolded on February 10 at Kingsbury High School in Brent. The teenager allegedly armed himself with a kitchen knife and an aerosol insect spray. Prosecutor Ben Lloyd revealed the attacker had his phone hidden, apparently to film the attack.

Lloyd said: “He entered the school, knocked on a classroom door, then hid by the wall, armed with a knife. When the door was opened, he sprayed one boy in the face and stabbed another in the neck — all in front of a teacher and pupils.”

Moments later, the accused is said to have stabbed a second boy in the neck outside in the playground before fleeing the scene.

Charges and Next Steps

Two counts of attempted murder

Administering a noxious substance to a third child

Possession of a knife on school premises

He was found by police roughly three hours after the attack and has been remanded in custody. A plea hearing is set for July 3, with the trial beginning on November 23 and expected to last up to three weeks.

Father Watches as Son Faces Justice

During the hearing before Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb, the boy only confirmed his name, nervously biting his nails. His father was in court, witnessing the proceedings as the serious allegations were laid out. The case will be heard by a High Court judge at the Old Bailey.

