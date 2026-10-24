Police are appealing for information to help trace a 15-year-old girl who has gone missing from Dartford.

Ava Anderson was last seen at around 6.30pm on Saturday, 24 October 2026, in the Brent area of Dartford.

She is believed to have travelled to Dartford railway station before boarding a train into London.

Ava is described as being approximately 5ft 1in tall, with hazel eyes and dark brown hair featuring blonde highlights at the front.

When last seen, she was wearing a grey hoodie, red and black checked trousers and Crocs-style shoes.

Police are urging anyone who may have seen Ava or who has information about her whereabouts to come forward.

Anyone with urgent information about Ava’s whereabouts should call 999, quoting reference 24-1272.

Anyone with other information can contact police through the force’s website live chat or by calling 101.

Anyone who has seen Ava or has information that could help officers locate her is urged to contact police as soon as possible.