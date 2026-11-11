A £20,000 reward has been offered to help catch the killers of a 25-year-old London bus driver who detectives believe was in the wrong place at the wrong time when he was shot dead in Clapham.

Auguste-Marie Bile-Aka Amoa, known to his family as Bile-Aka, died after being shot in Willington Road, south London, on Monday 10 August 2026.

The Metropolitan Police have released new CCTV footage showing two suspects travelling on a moped shortly before and after the fatal shooting.

Detectives believe Bile-Aka, who was described as a much-loved son, brother and friend, was not the intended target.

The independent charity Crimestoppers is now offering up to £20,000 for information provided exclusively to the charity that leads to the identification and conviction of those responsible.

No one has been charged with his murder.

CCTV Shows Suspected Gunmen Fleeing on Moped

Detectives investigating the shooting have released two CCTV clips showing a moped they believe was used by the suspects.

The first recording, captured at 9.56pm on 10 August, shows the moped turning right from Landor Road into Willington Road, where Bile-Aka was shot.

A second clip, recorded just one minute later at 9.57pm, shows the same moped leaving the area along Kings Avenue in Clapham.

Police believe the footage could help identify the two people travelling on the vehicle.

Investigators are urging anyone who recognises the moped, its riders or their movements that evening to contact them.

Officers are continuing to examine the circumstances of the shooting and have not ruled out any possible motive.

Bus Driver Believed to Have Been Innocent Victim

Bile-Aka was working as a bus driver when his life was cut short.

Police believe he may have been caught up in an attack intended for somebody else.

The 25-year-old suffered fatal gunshot wounds in Willington Road shortly before 10pm.

Emergency services attended, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder following the shooting.

However, he was subsequently released with no further action after police enquiries.

No other arrests have been made.

Detective Appeals for Information to Catch Killers

Detective Chief Inspector Claire Guiver, who is leading the Metropolitan Police investigation, said the murder continued to devastate Bile-Aka’s family.

She said:

“The loss of Bile-Aka continues to hurt his family as they are left with a void that cannot be filled as a result of this tragic incident.

“There is someone out there who knows what happened that night and we are urging those individuals to find it in their heart to come forward.”

DCI Guiver stressed that information which might appear insignificant could prove vital.

“No matter how small you think the information is, please speak to us. It could be exactly what we need to find those responsible.”

She added that officers understood why some witnesses might be reluctant to come forward.

“My team and I understand that coming forward with information can feel daunting, but there are a number of ways you can speak to police. We will support you throughout the process and, where appropriate, can put measures in place to help protect witnesses who give evidence.”

Heartbroken Family Pleads for Justice

Bile-Aka’s family have made an emotional appeal for anyone with information to help bring those responsible to justice.

In a statement, they described him as a loving and kind young man whose death had left a devastating hole in their lives.

“We are devastated by the horrific murder of our son and brother Bile-aka. He was an amazing young man full of love, kindness, and an enthusiasm for life.”

His relatives said he had been dedicated to his job as a bus driver and was deeply loved by everyone who knew him.

“Bile-aka was a dedicated bus driver, a job that he loved and was so committed to. Bile-aka touched so many hearts, and the pain of losing him is impossible to put into words.”

The family recalled his sense of humour, warmth and the happiness he brought to those around him.

They said:

“It is difficult to imagine a world without his smile, his presence, and the joy he brought to those around him. Family, friends, colleagues and our community are heartbroken, and all we want now is justice for him.”

The family urged anyone who witnessed the shooting or heard information about what happened to speak to police.

They added:

“Even a detail that seems small to you could mean so much to those of us grieving his loss. It could help establish the truth and secure justice for him.”

Crimestoppers Offers £20,000 Reward

The independent charity Crimestoppers has announced a reward of up to £20,000 for information that leads to those responsible being identified and convicted.

The reward applies to information received directly and exclusively by Crimestoppers, rather than information initially provided to police.

Mick Duthie, the charity’s Director of Operations, said:

“Bile-Aka’s family have been left devastated by his death and deserve answers about what happened that night.”

He reassured potential witnesses that they could provide information without revealing their identity.

“We understand that sharing information about serious violence can feel difficult. That’s why Crimestoppers offers a way for people to speak up completely anonymously.”

Duthie urged anyone with information, however small, to contact the charity.

How to Claim the £20,000 Reward or Contact Police

Anyone who recognises the people travelling on the moped, witnessed the shooting or has information about the movements of those involved is urged to come forward.

Information can be provided directly to the Metro