EARLY MORNING BLITZ 23 Nabbing Drugs Gang in Massive Manchester Police Raid

Greater Manchester Police launched a sweeping operation that saw 23 suspects hauled in over a...

Published: 10:11 am February 20, 2026
Updated: 10:11 am February 20, 2026

Greater Manchester Police launched a sweeping operation that saw 23 suspects hauled in over a massive Class A drugs ring. The crackdown targeted an organised crime group linked to the illegal supply of deadly drugs across the region.

Early-Morning Blitz Across Multiple Towns

At dawn, around 258 officers, including tactical units and armed squads, executed 22 warrants across Manchester, Salford, Rochdale, Tameside, Bury, Wigan, Bolton, as well as Merseyside and South Wales. Their mission: to dismantle the crime ring that has been flooding streets with harmful Class A drugs.

Who Got Caught?

The 23 arrests included 17 men and six juveniles, all suspected of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, police confirmed. This haul is a major blow to the organised crime group terrorising communities with their toxic trade.

“Our Serious and Organised Crime Group is dedicated to identifying, pursuing and dismantling organised crime groups that supply class A and B drugs, exploit the vulnerable and harm our communities,”

said a Greater Manchester Police spokesperson.

This operation highlights the relentless fight against drug crime plaguing Greater Manchester and beyond. Authorities vow to keep up the pressure to keep neighbourhoods safer.

