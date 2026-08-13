Police appeal to find missing Southampton man Phillip Sawyer as new sightings emerge

Police are appealing for help to find a missing 64-year-old Southampton man after receiving further reported sightings of him. Phillip Sawyer has been missing for several days, with officers continuing enquiries to establish his whereabouts and ensure he is safe. Police have now released updated information about Phillip’s movements, including an image showing him on Portswood Road at 8.34am on Friday, August 14. In the latest image, Phillip is wearing a grey hooded jumper with the word “BREATHE” written across the front in white lettering. Officers have also received information about sightings of Phillip on Portsmouth Road in Southampton at around 5pm on Thursday, August 13. Phillip is described as white, approximately 6ft tall and of large build, with a light brown beard and thinning light brown hair. Earlier information indicated that he had been wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a blue T-shirt. Police have released images of Phillip in the hope that members of the public will recognise him. Although the quality of some of the available imagery is limited, officers hope his appearance and clothing will help people identify him. Residents and businesses across Southampton are being encouraged to check CCTV and doorbell cameras, while motorists are being asked to review any relevant dashcam footage that could help establish Phillip’s movements. Anyone who believes they have seen Phillip, knows where he may be, or has information that could assist the search should call 999, quoting reference 44260385068. Even information that may initially appear insignificant could help officers piece together Phillip’s movements and locate him safely.