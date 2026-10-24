Cleveland Police is still waiting for £2 million in emergency government funding promised in the aftermath of a devastating crash that killed seven people, including two serving police officers, as the cost of the force’s response is forecast to exceed £5 million.

Police and Crime Commissioner Matt Storey has demanded the immediate release of the money, warning that the extraordinary financial burden should not fall on existing policing budgets or local taxpayers.

The funding was announced by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood on 1 September, following the tragedy on the A66 at South Bank, near Middlesbrough, on 22 August 2026.

However, almost eight weeks after the pledge, the commissioner said Cleveland Police had still not received the additional £2 million.

The Home Office has since said the funding will be paid by the end of November.

Seven Killed in Head-On A66 Collision

The tragedy unfolded at approximately 3.39am on Saturday 22 August when a Volkswagen Passat travelling the wrong way along the A66 collided head-on with a marked Cleveland Police armed response vehicle.

Two serving officers, PC Matthew Blades, 37, and PC Tom Clough, 38, were killed.

Five young men travelling in the Passat also died:

Michael Robert Cahill, 23.

Jakub Matusiak, 23.

Makai Saddington, 18.

Theo Rae, 17.

Cole Robert Worthy, 17.

The collision followed reports of dangerous driving around Middlesbrough, including separate incidents involving a Volvo XC60 reportedly being used to ram properties.

The Volkswagen Passat had been pursued by police before entering the A66 against the flow of traffic.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct has confirmed that officers abandoned the pursuit before the Passat collided with a different police vehicle travelling in the correct direction.

The officers killed in the collision had not been involved in the pursuit.

Commissioner Demands £2m Promised by Home Secretary

The Government announced the additional funding as Cleveland Police faced an extensive operation targeting serious and organised crime in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Speaking in the House of Commons on 1 September, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood pledged £2 million to help the force tackle serious criminal activity.

But Commissioner Storey has now warned that the promised payment remains outstanding.

He said:

“These are exceptional and unavoidable costs arising from utterly tragic and devastating circumstances.”

Storey argued that such costs should not have to be absorbed by Cleveland Police’s normal budget.

The PCC is calling for the payment to be released immediately rather than waiting until the end of November.

Police Operation Costs Expected to Exceed £5m

The financial impact of the police response has grown significantly since August.

According to Commissioner Storey, the combined costs arising from the tragedy and associated policing operations are now forecast to surpass £5 million.

That total is more than double the Government’s £2 million funding pledge.

The commissioner has warned that diverting money from existing budgets to meet these exceptional costs could place additional pressure on policing elsewhere across Cleveland.

He is also seeking a wider review of how funding is allocated to the force.

Fifty Arrested in Organised Crime Crackdown

Since the fatal collision, Cleveland Police has pursued a major operation targeting suspected serious and organised criminal activity across Teesside.

The investigation has resulted in 50 arrests and 15 people being charged.

Those charged comprise 13 men and two women aged between 19 and 45.

Police have also reported the seizure of firearms, drugs and cash during the crackdown.

The wider operation has focused on criminal networks suspected of involvement in violence and drug supply.

The arrests and charges relate to the broader organised crime investigation and should not be interpreted as 15 people being charged with causing the fatal collision.

Anyone charged with an offence is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Funding Formula Under Fire

Commissioner Storey has also raised concerns about the Government’s wider approach to police funding.

He argues that the current formula leaves Cleveland disadvantaged despite the serious challenges faced by the force.

The commissioner has criticised what he describes as a lack of substantive communication about the force’s longer-term financial position.

He wants the Government to use the forthcoming Budget to address the imbalance and provide a more sustainable funding arrangement.

The Home Secretary previously committed to reviewing the national police funding formula.

For Cleveland, the immediate priority remains securing the promised £2 million while managing the growing costs of the ongoing operation.

Independent Investigation Into Fatal Crash Continues

The Independent Office for Police Conduct continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the A66 collision.

Its findings have established that the Passat entered the dual carriageway travelling against oncoming traffic after officers abandoned their pursuit.

The watchdog has also examined the actions of officers involved before the collision.

Its investigation is separate from the wider police operation targeting organised crime.

The deaths of PC Blades, PC Clough and the five young men have had a profound impact on their families, colleagues and communities across Teesside.

Home Office Says Payment Will Arrive by End of November

The Home Office has confirmed that Cleveland Police should receive the promised £2 million by the end of November 2026.

However, Commissioner Storey maintains that the funding is urgently required now.

With associated policing costs forecast to exceed £5 million, questions remain over how the remaining expenditure will be funded.

The Government’s £2 million pledge remains outstanding according to the latest statement from Cleveland’s Police and Crime Commissioner, while the financial cost of the police response continues to rise.