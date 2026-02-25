“There’s Light at the End of the Tunnel” – Wife Speaks Out After Husband’s Brutal Attack

30 Months for Husband’s Savage Attack

James Blundell was slapped with a 30-month prison sentence at York Crown Court on 24 February 2026. He also faces a five-year restraining order after brutally attacking his wife, leaving her soaked in blood and fearing for her life.

Wife’s Brave Message of Hope

Carleen, the victim, has spoken out bravely, determined to turn her nightmare into a message of hope. “I am living a completely different life,” she said. “I see myself as a survivor, not a victim. My aim is now to support others and spread the word that there is light at the end of the tunnel, and positive outcomes.”

She added: “I’ve learned the police are a real lifeline. Like many, I was scared to ask for help – but in the end, it was out of my hands.”

Horrific Attack Unfolds at Home

The terrifying assault happened on Sunday, 24 November 2024, at their home in Goldsborough, near Knaresborough. Carleen begged Blundell to call an ambulance after he attacked her.

Blundell himself dialled 999, admitting, “I’ve hurt her, it’s my fault, she’s injured. We need the police and ambulance now.”

Police arrived to find Carleen lying in the hallway, covered in blood, while Blundell stood at the door.

He was arrested on the spot and later told officers: “There is no excuse for what I have done… I’ve injured someone potentially fatally; I have been with them for 28 years.”

Details of the Assault

Carleen told police Blundell hit her face, then struck her head twice with an iron boot jack. She fell awkwardly, tearing cartilage in her knee.

Blundell, 54, now from Southport, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent on 21 January.

DC Abigail Garford commented: “Carleen was struggling mentally and physically. She hadn’t known life without her abuser for 28 years. Rebuilding her life was overwhelming.”

“The incident was the worst violent episode I had ever faced. I thought I was going to die. It made me feel powerless,” Carleen said in a personal statement read in court.

After the arrest, Blundell was banned from contacting or approaching Carleen’s home, restrictions that remain in place.

DC Garford added: “With support from her sons and medical professionals, and her own grit, Carleen has found freedom, happiness, and gratitude. She deserves nothing less.”