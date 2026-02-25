Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

SAVAGE ATTACK 30 Months for Husband’s Savage Attack

“There’s Light at the End of the Tunnel” – Wife Speaks Out After Husband’s Brutal...

Published: 12:59 am February 25, 2026
Updated: 12:59 am February 25, 2026

“There’s Light at the End of the Tunnel” – Wife Speaks Out After Husband’s Brutal Attack

30 Months for Husband’s Savage Attack

James Blundell was slapped with a 30-month prison sentence at York Crown Court on 24 February 2026. He also faces a five-year restraining order after brutally attacking his wife, leaving her soaked in blood and fearing for her life.

Wife’s Brave Message of Hope

Carleen, the victim, has spoken out bravely, determined to turn her nightmare into a message of hope. “I am living a completely different life,” she said. “I see myself as a survivor, not a victim. My aim is now to support others and spread the word that there is light at the end of the tunnel, and positive outcomes.”

She added: “I’ve learned the police are a real lifeline. Like many, I was scared to ask for help – but in the end, it was out of my hands.”

Horrific Attack Unfolds at Home

The terrifying assault happened on Sunday, 24 November 2024, at their home in Goldsborough, near Knaresborough. Carleen begged Blundell to call an ambulance after he attacked her.

Blundell himself dialled 999, admitting, “I’ve hurt her, it’s my fault, she’s injured. We need the police and ambulance now.”

Police arrived to find Carleen lying in the hallway, covered in blood, while Blundell stood at the door.

He was arrested on the spot and later told officers: “There is no excuse for what I have done… I’ve injured someone potentially fatally; I have been with them for 28 years.”

Details of the Assault

Carleen told police Blundell hit her face, then struck her head twice with an iron boot jack. She fell awkwardly, tearing cartilage in her knee.

Blundell, 54, now from Southport, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent on 21 January.

DC Abigail Garford commented: “Carleen was struggling mentally and physically. She hadn’t known life without her abuser for 28 years. Rebuilding her life was overwhelming.”

“The incident was the worst violent episode I had ever faced. I thought I was going to die. It made me feel powerless,” Carleen said in a personal statement read in court.

After the arrest, Blundell was banned from contacting or approaching Carleen’s home, restrictions that remain in place.

DC Garford added: “With support from her sons and medical professionals, and her own grit, Carleen has found freedom, happiness, and gratitude. She deserves nothing less.”

 

Related News

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Starmer Slams Trump’s Greenland Tariffs in Emergency Briefing

STARMERS OUT OF CONTROL Keir Starmer’s Power Grab: Streaming Giants Fall Under OFCOM Rules

UK News

AIRPORT MAYHEM Caleb Anudu Slapped with Community Service After Airport Mayhem

UK News
Court Round-Up: Driving Offences, Order Breaches and Suspended Sentences Across Bromley and Surrounding Areas

DECADE AFTER DEATH Couple Face Trial Over Amanda Gretton’s Death and Fraud

UK News

VIOLENT ENCOUNTER Notorious Reading Burglar Chloe Keates Jailed for 59 Weeks

UK News

TRAGIC END Lorry Driver Dies in Horrific Cab Fire Linked to LPG Cooker

UK News

MAJOR LEAK Major Water Leak Floods Caledonian Road, N1 – Avoid the Area Now

UK News

Brutal Murders of Lin and Megan Russell Reopened After 30 Years – Notorious Killer Back in Spotlight

UK News

HIT AND RUN Six-Year-Old and 73-Year-Old Woman Fighting for Life After Hit-and-Run Crash

UK News

ONE HANDED DRIVER AI Camera Spots One-Handed Driver Cuddling Dog

UK News

SORRY NOT SORRY David Lammy Apologises Over Peter Mandelson US Ambassador Fiasco

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

FIREARMS FIBS Top Cop Axed for Fake Skills and Dangerous Driving

UK News

Top Cop Axed for Fake Skills and Dangerous Driving

UK News
Royal Mail Tracking Down: Users Report ‘Internal Server Error’

Royal Mail Ordered to Pay Disabled Postman £12,925 for Failing to Adjust His Route

UK News
Royal Mail Tracking Down: Users Report ‘Internal Server Error’

Royal Mail Ordered to Pay Disabled Postman £12,925 for Failing to Adjust His Route

UK News

TRIPLE ATTACK Benedict Azam Jailed for Sex Attacks on Three Women in Rutland

UK News

Benedict Azam Jailed for Sex Attacks on Three Women in Rutland

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

TERROR PROBE Teen Arrested in Birmingham Terror Sweep

UK News

Teen Arrested in Birmingham Terror Sweep

UK News

BRING HER HOME Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Vanishes in Milton Keynes

Missing Persons

Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Vanishes in Milton Keynes

Missing Persons
Trump Watches as Europe & Africa Take the Lead

CONCERNED CITIZEN Robert De Niro Sounds Alarm on 2026 Midterms: “We’ve Got to Run Through the Fire”

UK News
Trump Watches as Europe & Africa Take the Lead

Robert De Niro Sounds Alarm on 2026 Midterms: “We’ve Got to Run Through the Fire”

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

LONG OVERDUE £14 Million Helipad Finally Takes Off in Brighton

National News

£14 Million Helipad Finally Takes Off in Brighton

National News

BLOOD BATH Five Stabbings Shock South East London – Murder Probe Launched

UK News

Five Stabbings Shock South East London – Murder Probe Launched

UK News

EPSTEIN FILES Thames Valley Police Wrap Up Berkshire Searches in Misconduct Probe

UK News

Thames Valley Police Wrap Up Berkshire Searches in Misconduct Probe

UK News
Watch Live