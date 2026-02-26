Watch Live
COULD BE ARMED £5,000 Reward for Armed Burglar Manhunt

Crimestoppers is offering up to £5,000 to catch a man linked to a terrifying armed...

Published: 11:13 am February 26, 2026
Updated: 11:13 am February 26, 2026

Crimestoppers is offering up to £5,000 to catch a man linked to a terrifying armed burglary. On 16 July, four men forced their way into a family home, rummaged through the property, and fled with an unknown haul.

Suspect Spotted Dumping Live Firearm

Kyle Wilkinson Jones, 20, is believed to be part of the gang. Police say he was seen ditching a live firearm against a nearby wall shortly after the break-in. Officers recovered the weapon, which was fully loaded and ready to fire.

Help Catch Jones – Stay Anonymous

Crimestoppers guarantees complete anonymity—no personal details are recorded or shared. To qualify for the £5,000 reward, tips must be given directly to Crimestoppers and lead to Jones-Wilkinson’s arrest.

Call the independent charity now on 0800 555 111 to report what you know—stay safe and anonymous!

