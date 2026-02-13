Watch Live
LENGTHY PROBE 73-Year-Old Carmarthenshire Man Jailed for Drugging and Abducting Teen

Richard Knight, 73, from Pendine, Carmarthenshire, has been locked up for nearly four years after...

Published: 4:00 pm February 13, 2026
Updated: 3:02 pm February 13, 2026

Richard Knight, 73, from Pendine, Carmarthenshire, has been locked up for nearly four years after pleading guilty to abducting a 15-year-old girl, making indecent images of children, and drug offences.

Distressed Teen’s Late-Night Call Sparks Police Raid

The nightmare began in the early hours of 11 April 2022 when a worried mother alerted Dyfed-Powys Police about her missing teenage daughter. The 15-year-old called her mum from Knight’s home, desperate to come back after being given drugs.

Officers raced to the address but got no answer. Forced entry revealed a cannabis grow operation but no sign of the girl or Knight.

Knight Caught With Drugs and Digital Evidence

Knight later drove the girl home but was swiftly arrested back at his house for drink driving, cannabis possession with intent to supply, and supplying drugs to a minor. Police found multiple controlled substances and seized six different Class A drugs plus 1,101 indecent images of children on his devices — 122 of the worst kind.

The girl told police Knight knew her age and that she hid her whereabouts from her mum. Shockingly, some drugs were slipped to her hidden inside fruit pastel sweets. CCTV caught Knight buying those sweets from a local shop the very same day.

Lengthy Probe Ends in Prison Sentence

Following a complex investigation, Knight faced 12 charges, including child abduction and drug supply. He admitted drug offences and indecent image charges but initially denied abduction. Just before trial in January 2026, he changed his plea and was sentenced to three years and nine months behind bars.

A massive win for justice and a stark warning to those preying on vulnerable youngsters.

