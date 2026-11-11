Around 90 holidaymakers heading to Barcelona mistakenly boarded an EasyJet aircraft bound for Berlin after a last-minute gate change at Birmingham Airport sparked a major boarding mix-up.

The passengers, who were expecting to fly to Spain on Sunday 1 November 2026, passed through boarding checks and took their seats on the wrong aircraft before the mistake was discovered.

The error only came to light when a passenger waiting for the 3.05pm Barcelona service became suspicious after hearing several people around him speaking German.

After questioning cabin crew, he discovered that he and dozens of fellow travellers had boarded a flight to Berlin instead.

Passengers were forced to leave the aircraft and make their way to the opposite side of the terminal to board the correct flight, which was subsequently delayed.

EasyJet has apologised and launched an investigation with its ground-handling provider to establish how so many travellers were allowed onto the wrong aircraft.

Passenger Discovers Mistake After Hearing German Conversations

The confusion unfolded during boarding at Birmingham Airport on Sunday afternoon.

Approximately 90 passengers had tickets for Barcelona but found themselves seated on a plane preparing to depart for the German capital.

One passenger became concerned when he noticed that numerous people seated nearby were speaking German.

He raised the issue with cabin crew, who reportedly initially believed he was joking.

However, checks established that a large number of passengers were on the wrong flight.

The incident was described by the mother of one passenger, who told BirminghamLive that her son had boarded the aircraft after presenting his boarding pass.

She questioned how the error could have happened despite the checks normally carried out before passengers are permitted onto an aircraft.

Last-Minute Gate Change Blamed for Confusion

The mix-up followed a late change to the boarding gate for the Barcelona service.

Passengers continued through the boarding process but were directed onto the aircraft scheduled to depart for Berlin.

The error was identified before either aircraft took off.

Those affected were instructed to disembark and travel across the terminal to their correct departure gate.

The Barcelona flight was delayed as a result.

Flight-tracking records show that EasyJet’s Birmingham-to-Barcelona service U27198, scheduled to depart at 3.05pm on 1 November, eventually departed at approximately 4.28pm, around 83 minutes behind schedule.

The aircraft landed in Barcelona at approximately 7.19pm local time, 49 minutes later than scheduled.

The Berlin service also departed late.

Boarding Error Raises Questions About Airport Checks

The incident has raised questions about how passengers holding tickets for one destination were able to pass boarding checks for an entirely different flight.

Airlines and their ground-handling partners normally check boarding passes against flight details before passengers are allowed onto an aircraft.

The apparent failure to identify the mismatch meant dozens of travellers reached their seats without realising they were heading to the wrong country.

However, there is no suggestion that either aircraft departed with passengers bound for the wrong destination.

The mix-up was resolved while the planes were still on the ground.

EasyJet has not disclosed precisely how the boarding error occurred or whether it involved gate displays, staff procedures or boarding-pass scanning systems.

EasyJet Apologises and Launches Investigation

An EasyJet spokesperson confirmed the incident and said the airline was working with its ground-handling provider to understand what went wrong.

The airline said:

“Following a change in gate number, a number of passengers due to travel from Birmingham to Barcelona boarded a flight to Berlin and so we are looking into this with our ground handling provider at Birmingham to understand why this happened.”

The spokesperson said passenger security remained a priority.

“easyJet works closely with our airports to ensure the security of all passengers. This was quickly identified and customers de-boarded the aircraft and subsequently travelled on the correct flight.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience caused by the delay.”

Passengers Eventually Reach Barcelona

Despite the disruption, the passengers were transferred to their intended aircraft and travelled to Barcelona later that afternoon.

Flight records indicate that the Barcelona service arrived less than an hour behind its scheduled arrival time, despite the longer departure delay.

The airline has not confirmed whether affected passengers will receive compensation or whether changes have been made to boarding procedures following the incident.

Its investigation with the Birmingham ground-handling provider remains the principal means of establishing how the unusual mistake happened.