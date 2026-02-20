94-Year-Old Woman to Face Sentence for Fatal Stourbridge Crash

A 94-year-old woman is set to be sentenced after admitting to causing a pedestrian’s death by dangerous driving in Stourbridge.

Joan Barwick Pleads Guilty

Joan Barwick, from Walker Avenue, Wollescote, pleaded guilty at Wolverhampton Crown Court on 5 February. She admitted to causing the death of Linda Wareham in a collision last April.

Deadly Crash Outside Tesco Express

The crash happened around 4pm on 17 April last year on Hagley Road, near Tesco Express in Oldswinford. Mrs Wareham, of Priory Court, Glasshouse Hill, suffered serious head injuries and died the following day at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham.

Driver Remained at the Scene

Police confirmed Barwick stayed at the scene and cooperated fully with officers. She has been granted unconditional bail ahead of her sentencing hearing on 24 April at Wolverhampton Crown Court.