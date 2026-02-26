Dealer’s Clumsy Coke Spill Gets Him Banged Up

Teon Francis, 46, from Enfield, was slapped with five years and eight months in jail at Inner London Crown Court on February 12. The bungling dealer tried to dodge uniformed cops but was quickly stopped by plainclothes officers from British Transport Police’s County Lines Taskforce on May 28 last year.

When quizzed about his journey, Francis got shifty and evasive. After being searched, he fought the officers – but ended up dropping his cocaine all over the station floor. That messy blunder sealed his doom.

Not Just Coke: Phones and Cannabis Found

It wasn’t just the cocaine that did Francis in. Officers also found he carried two mobile phones, breaking a court order that limits him to one. A follow-up search at his home turned up cannabis, extra burner phones, and more drugs wrapped up and ready to go.

Police Issue Stern Warning to Railway Dealers

“Our eagle-eyed officers spot criminals trying to avoid us straight away,” said PC James Ng, lead investigator. “Francis’ spill left him no choice but to plead guilty – though he stayed defiant even when he was caught red-handed. Dealers running their trade on our railways should know we have eyes everywhere. It’s only a matter of time before we snap you up.” “If you see anything suspicious on the railway, text us on 61016.”

