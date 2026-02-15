A man has been jailed for a brutal assault outside a Blackburn Vue Cinema

Metal Bar Attack Rocks Cinema Carpark

Arafat Akhtar, 38, struck a victim with a metal bar in the cinema’s carpark after objecting to a relationship involving someone he knew. The attack happened around 8.45pm on 9th August last year.

Brother Also Involved in Violent Assault

Arafat’s younger brother, Sufyaan Akhtar, 23, joined in, punching the victim during the shocking attack. The victim sustained a kneecap injury, a head wound requiring stitches, and bruising to a finger.

Swift Justice Served

The brothers were arrested four days later on 13th August.

Arafat pleaded guilty to Section 20 assault and was jailed for 21 months at Preston Crown Court on Wednesday.

Sufyaan pleaded guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm and received a 12-month suspended sentence plus 120 hours of unpaid community work.

Both were slapped with five-year restraining orders banning them from contacting the victim.

This violent incident sends a clear message that assaults sparked by personal grudges will not be tolerated in Blackburn.