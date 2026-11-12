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HGV BLAZE A19 Closed After HGV Bursts Into Flames Near Moor Farm Roundabout as Fuel Spill Causes Major Delays

A major stretch of the A19 was closed southbound in North Tyneside after an HGV caught fire, leaving a large fuel spillage on the carriageway and causing significant traffic delays.

Three fire engines were sent to the incident near Moor Farm Roundabout on Wednesday 11 November 2026, with firefighters tackling the burning lorry before assisting police with the fuel spill.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that crews extinguished the blaze and that no injuries were reported.

However, the emergency prompted the closure of the A19 southbound at the Killingworth Way turn-off, with motorists diverted towards the A189.

The disruption continued into Wednesday evening as emergency services dealt with the aftermath of the fire.

Firefighters Called to Burning HGV on A19

Fire crews were alerted to the incident at approximately 12.58pm on Wednesday.

Three appliances were dispatched from Tynemouth, Wallsend and West Denton Community Fire Stations to the A19 near Moor Farm Roundabout.

Firefighters brought the vehicle fire under control before turning their attention to a substantial fuel spillage on the carriageway.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said:

“We can confirm that three fire appliances are in attendance of an on-going incident involving a vehicle fire in North Tyneside.”

The service confirmed that the fire had been extinguished and no injuries had been reported.

A19 Southbound Closed at Killingworth Way

Northumbria Police confirmed that the A19 southbound was closed at the Killingworth Way turn-off because of the fuel spillage.

A diversion was introduced at Moor Farm Roundabout towards the A189.

The closure affected southbound traffic between the A189 and A1056, causing delays for motorists travelling through North Tyneside.

Northbound traffic was initially reported to be unaffected.

Drivers were advised to expect significant disruption, allow additional travelling time and plan alternative routes where possible.

Fuel Spillage Causes Extended Traffic Disruption

Although firefighters successfully extinguished the flames, the fuel left on the road created a further hazard.

Emergency crews remained involved while arrangements were made to deal with the spillage and make the affected carriageway safe.

Traffic information issued during Wednesday evening continued to show the southbound carriageway closed.

The closure was still being reported at approximately 11.20pm, although a confirmed reopening time was not available.

The cause of the vehicle fire has not been established.

Motorists Advised to Check A19 Travel Conditions

Drivers travelling through North Tyneside are advised to check the latest road conditions before using the A19.

Updates are available through National Highways and Northumbria Police.

While the fire itself was extinguished, the extended road closure demonstrates the disruption caused by the fuel spillage.

No injuries were reported in the emergency services’ initial update.

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