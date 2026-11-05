Traffic has been brought to a standstill on the coastbound A20 near Folkestone after a car caught fire, prompting an emergency response.

Police and firefighters were called to the incident near the Castle Hill interchange at approximately 12.30pm on Thursday, 5 November 2026.

The fire was reported on the slip road joining the A20 coastbound carriageway, close to the Roundhill Tunnel.

Traffic was temporarily held while emergency crews attended the scene, with queues stretching back towards junction 12 of the M20 at Cheriton.

No injuries have been reported.

Emergency services were called to a A20 car fire

Police officers and fire crews attended following reports of a vehicle alight near the Castle Hill interchange.

The incident affected traffic heading towards the Kent coast and the Port of Dover.

Motorists approaching the Roundhill Tunnel faced delays as vehicles were held to allow emergency services to deal with the burning car.

Traffic cameras operated by National Highways showed queues building on the approach to the tunnel.

Queues stretch towards M20 junction 12

Traffic monitoring service Inrix reported that vehicles were stationary on the coastbound A20, with congestion extending towards junction 12 of the M20 at Cheriton.

The disruption affected one of the main routes connecting the motorway network with Folkestone and Dover.

Drivers were advised to allow additional time for their journeys and follow instructions from traffic officers.

No injuries reported

Initial reports indicated that nobody had been injured in the fire.

The circumstances leading to the vehicle catching alight have not been confirmed.

It is also unclear whether the car fire resulted from a mechanical fault or another cause.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service had been approached for further information.

A20 traffic updates

The incident was first reported shortly after 12.30pm, with significant queues developing during the early afternoon.

As of the latest source update at 1.45pm, traffic was being held near the Roundhill Tunnel.

The time at which the road will fully reopen has not been confirmed.

Motorists travelling towards Folkestone and Dover can check National Highways for the latest traffic information.

Further updates will follow as details are confirmed.